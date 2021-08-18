Euro Gains 0.02% to $1.1710 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1710 dollars per euro (0.8540 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 5.01% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.67% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 1.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.34% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.14% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

08-18-21 1735ET