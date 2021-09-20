Euro Gains 0.02% to $1.1729 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1729 dollars per euro (0.8526 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 4.86% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.83% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.68% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.99% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

