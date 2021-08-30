Euro Gains 0.02% to $1.1799 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1799 dollars per euro (0.8476 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.39% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Off 4.29% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.44% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 1.16% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.59% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.41% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-21 1735ET