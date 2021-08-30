Euro Gains 0.02% to $1.1799 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1799 dollars per euro (0.8476 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.02% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.39% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021
--Up six of the past seven sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021
--Off 4.29% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.44% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Down 1.16% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.59% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.41% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
