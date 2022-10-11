Euro Gains 0.03% to $0.9707 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9707 dollars per euro (1.0302 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.03% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 16.92% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 1.16% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 15.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.97% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.65% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

