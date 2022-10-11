Euro Gains 0.03% to $0.9707 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9707 dollars per euro (1.0302 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.03% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
--Snaps a four session losing streak
--Off 16.92% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Up 1.16% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 15.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.97% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.65% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-11-22 1736ET