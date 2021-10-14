Euro Gains 0.03% to $1.1600 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1600 dollars per euro (0.8621 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.03% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.59% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Off 5.91% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.59% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 0.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.20% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.04% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-21 1742ET