Euro Gains 0.03% to $1.1931 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1931 dollars per euro (0.8382 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.03% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 3.22% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 6.35% from its 52-week low of 1.1219 hit Thursday, June 25, 2020

--Rose 6.35% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.42% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.33% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

06-24-21 1733ET