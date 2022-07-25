Euro Gains 0.04% to $1.0220 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0220 dollars per euro (0.9785 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.04% vs. the dollar
--Up five of the past seven sessions
--Off 14.04% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 2.00% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 13.41% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.53% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.14% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
