Euro Gains 0.04% to $1.0220 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0220 dollars per euro (0.9785 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 14.04% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 2.00% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.41% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.53% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.14% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1737ET