Euro Gains 0.04% to $1.0730 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0730 dollars per euro (0.9320 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 6.11% from its 52-week high of 1.1428 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 11.82% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.03% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.25% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1737ET