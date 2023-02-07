Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.04% to $1.0730 -- Data Talk

02/07/2023 | 05:38pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0730 dollars per euro (0.9320 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 6.11% from its 52-week high of 1.1428 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 11.82% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.03% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.25% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 1.03% 0.64869 Delayed Quote.0.74%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.27% 1.12331 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.22% 1.20515 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.34% 0.69573 Delayed Quote.0.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.74642 Delayed Quote.1.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.07277 Delayed Quote.0.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.10% 0.011254 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012078 Delayed Quote.0.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.17% 0.6318 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.02% 0.932166 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
HOT NEWS