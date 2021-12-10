Log in
Euro Gains 0.04% to $1.1318 -- Data Talk

12/10/2021 | 05:35pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1318 dollars per euro (0.8836 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 8.19% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.04% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.56% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.35% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.18% 0.6338 Delayed Quote.0.31%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.16% 1.1727 Delayed Quote.4.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.34% 1.3269 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.26% 0.695053 Delayed Quote.8.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.7855 Delayed Quote.0.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.1311 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.36% 0.011674 Delayed Quote.4.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.013211 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.07% 0.6797 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.16% 0.884095 Delayed Quote.7.67%
HOT NEWS