Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Gains 0.04% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk

12/27/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1328 dollars per euro (0.8828 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 8.11% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.26% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.11% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.27% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.05% 0.63864 Delayed Quote.1.29%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.24% 1.18641 Delayed Quote.5.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.29% 1.34412 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.15% 0.690179 Delayed Quote.7.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.78174 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.1329 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.07% 0.011776 Delayed Quote.5.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.01334 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.68158 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.05% 0.88269 Delayed Quote.7.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pGhislaine Maxwell jury eyes Epstein flights as third day of deliberations ends
RE
05:42pU.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 0.43% to 114.89 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 0.41% to $1.3442 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.04% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.04% to 89.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pLos Angeles police promise release of video from fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl
RE
05:33pDogecoin Lost 0.66% to $0.189 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEthereum Lost 0.65% to $4061.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pBitcoin Gained 0.38% to $50996.44 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
4AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings January 26, 2022
5Notification of Major Holdings

HOT NEWS