Euro Gains 0.04% to $1.1568 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1568 dollars per euro (0.8645 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.04% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.10% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 6.17% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.31% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 2.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.30% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-21 1739ET