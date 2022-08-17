Euro Gains 0.05% to $1.0179 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0179 dollars per euro (0.9825 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.19% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 14.31% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 1.59% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.47% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.50% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1735ET