News: Latest News
Euro Gains 0.05% to $1.0179 -- Data Talk

08/17/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0179 dollars per euro (0.9825 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.19% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 14.31% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 1.59% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.47% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.50% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.28% 0.68125 Delayed Quote.8.15%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.44% 1.18381 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.39% 1.20474 Delayed Quote.-10.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.60% 0.760896 Delayed Quote.9.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.54% 0.77408 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.01762 Delayed Quote.-10.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.35% 0.012378 Delayed Quote.4.86%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.25% 0.012602 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.03% 0.62762 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.06% 0.982685 Delayed Quote.11.89%
HOT NEWS