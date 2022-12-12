Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.05% to $1.0539 -- Data Talk

12/12/2022 | 05:38pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0539 dollars per euro (0.9489 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 8.00% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.83% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.33% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.71% 0.63986 Delayed Quote.1.03%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.10% 1.1639 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.2264 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.03% 0.696262 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.73283 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.05359 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.19% 0.011484 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.012105 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.23% 0.63769 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.15% 0.949136 Delayed Quote.7.97%
