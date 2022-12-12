Euro Gains 0.05% to $1.0539 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0539 dollars per euro (0.9489 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 8.00% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.83% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.33% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1737ET