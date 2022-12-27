Euro Gains 0.05% to $1.0642 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0642 dollars per euro (0.9397 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.42% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 7.10% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.90% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.23% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.43% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

