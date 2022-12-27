Euro Gains 0.05% to $1.0642 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0642 dollars per euro (0.9397 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.05% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 0.42% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
--Up five of the past seven sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
--Off 7.10% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 10.90% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 5.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.23% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.43% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-27-22 1735ET