Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Gains 0.05% to $1.0642 -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0642 dollars per euro (0.9397 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.42% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 7.10% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.90% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.23% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.43% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.18% 0.63218 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.43% 1.13039 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.44% 1.20295 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.29% 0.695236 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.73942 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.0638 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.32% 0.011339 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.012069 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.52% 0.62731 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.01% 0.940026 Delayed Quote.7.09%
Latest news "Economy"
05:42pDogecoin Lost 1.81% to $0.073 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Lost 0.53% to $1210.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBitcoin Lost 0.73% to $16698.31 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 97.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.05% to $1.0642 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.31% to $1.2031 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.46% to 133.50 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pChaos at baggage claim as travelers track lost luggage
RE
05:30pU.S. charges accused Mango crypto manipulator with fraud
RE
05:27pUtilities Up Slightly as Momentum Builds in Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
2Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
3German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
4Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with..
5China stocks jump on easing COVID curbs

HOT NEWS