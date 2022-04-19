Euro Gains 0.06% to $1.0788 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0788 dollars per euro (0.9270 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.06% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 13, 2022
--Snaps a three session losing streak
--Off 11.95% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.06% from its 52-week low of 1.0782 hit Monday, April 18, 2022
--Down 10.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.52% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.14% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
04-19-22 1745ET