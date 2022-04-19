Log in
Euro Gains 0.06% to $1.0788 -- Data Talk

04/19/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0788 dollars per euro (0.9270 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 11.95% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.06% from its 52-week low of 1.0782 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Down 10.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.52% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.14% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1745ET

