Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Gains 0.06% to $1.1603 -- Data Talk

10/27/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1603 dollars per euro (0.8619 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 5.88% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.62% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 1.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.22% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.02% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Apple, AppLovin, Gnereal Electric, M..
2Vow ASA : Vow Q3 : Robust and ready
3Barko to Launch a Digital Bank for Low-Income South Africans on The Tem..
4Naked Brand Group Receives Extension to Regain Compliance with NASDAQ M..
5BASF lifts profit guidance again on higher chemicals prices

HOT NEWS