Euro Gains 0.06% to $1.1603 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1603 dollars per euro (0.8619 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.06% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 5.88% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 0.62% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
--Down 1.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.22% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.02% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
