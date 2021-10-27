Euro Gains 0.06% to $1.1603 -- Data Talk 10/27/2021 | 05:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Euro/dollar: 1.1603 dollars per euro (0.8619 euro per dollar) --Today the euro gained 0.06% vs. the dollar --Snaps a two session losing streak --Off 5.88% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 --Up 0.62% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 --Down 1.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago --Month-to-date it is up 0.22% vs the dollar --Year-to-date the euro is down 5.02% vs the dollar Data based on 5 p.m. ET values Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data (END) Dow Jones Newswires 10-27-21 1734ET