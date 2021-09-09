Euro Gains 0.06% to $1.1825 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1825 dollars per euro (0.8457 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 4.08% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.66% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 0.08% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.14% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.20% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

09-09-21 1734ET