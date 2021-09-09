Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Gains 0.06% to $1.1825 -- Data Talk

09/09/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1825 dollars per euro (0.8457 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 4.08% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.66% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 0.08% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.14% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.20% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-21 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pShell weighs 'jab or job' policy for employees -document
RE
05:47pAMAZON COM : Attacking anti-vaxxers, Biden mandates widespread COVID shots, tests
RE
05:41pWhite House targets 20% lower aviation emissions by 2030
RE
05:38pG7 seeks more progress on global corporate tax reform
RE
05:35pU.S. Democrats unveil details of $150 bln clean electricity plan in budget bill
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.26% to 87.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.06% to $1.1825 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.48% to $1.3836 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.48% to 109.74 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pUK plans clampdown on nuisance calls in data overhaul
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulatory squeeze weighs on gaming shares worldwide
2European stocks pare losses after ECB slows stimulus, as expected
3Analysis-Investors betting on 'stable' choice of Powell renomination at..
4'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
5Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Boston Beer, Cisco Systems, Eversource..

HOT NEWS