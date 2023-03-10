Euro/dollar: 1.0642 dollars per euro (0.9397 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 0.90% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.54% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.93% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 4.65% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 10.90% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 2.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.61% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.57% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

