Euro/dollar: 1.0642 dollars per euro (0.9397 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 0.07% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 0.90% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today the euro gained 0.54% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 1, 2023
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.93% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Off 4.65% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Up 10.90% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 2.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.61% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.57% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-10-23 1742ET