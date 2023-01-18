Euro Gains 0.07% to $1.0797 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0797 dollars per euro (0.9262 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 5.70% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 12.52% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 4.82% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.88% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.88% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1734ET