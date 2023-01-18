Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.07% to $1.0797 -- Data Talk

01/18/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0797 dollars per euro (0.9262 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 5.70% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 12.52% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 4.82% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.88% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.88% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1734ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.68% 0.643 Delayed Quote.1.05%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.45% 1.14343 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.50% 1.23445 Delayed Quote.0.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.83% 0.686445 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.77% 0.7409 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.07948 Delayed Quote.1.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.22% 0.011392 Delayed Quote.0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.25% 0.012298 Delayed Quote.1.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.19% 0.6442 Delayed Quote.0.65%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.07% 0.926372 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
