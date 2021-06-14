Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Gains 0.07% to $1.2120 -- Data Talk

06/14/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.2120 dollars per euro (0.8251 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 1.69% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 8.41% from its 52-week low of 1.118 hit Friday, June 19, 2020

--Rose 7.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.88% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.79% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-21 1733ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pS&P 500, Nasdaq notch record closing highs
RE
05:47pMore departures from Exxon Mobil's trading operation -sources
RE
05:41pTechnology Shares Move Higher in Shift to Growth Stocks -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:37pFinancials Move Lower Ahead of Fed Meeting -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:36pMORGAN STANLEY CEO TO STAFF : Be back at New York headquarters by September
RE
05:36pMORGAN STANLEY CEO TO STAFF : Be back at New York headquarters by September
RE
05:34pDollar Gains 0.36% to 110.07 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.01% to $1.4108 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.07% to $1.2120 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 85.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
4Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
5EURO ZONE AT A TURNING POINT BUT TOO EARLY TO DEBATE END OF ECB HELP: Lagarde

HOT NEWS