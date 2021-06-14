Euro Gains 0.07% to $1.2120 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.2120 dollars per euro (0.8251 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 1.69% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 8.41% from its 52-week low of 1.118 hit Friday, June 19, 2020

--Rose 7.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.88% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.79% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

