Euro Gains 0.07% to $1.2128 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.2128 dollars per euro (0.8246 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.07% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.14% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 1.62% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 8.48% from its 52-week low of 1.118 hit Friday, June 19, 2020

--Rose 7.66% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.81% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.72% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

06-15-21 1734ET