Euro Gains 0.08% to $1.1210 -- Data Talk

11/25/2021 | 05:37pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1210 dollars per euro (0.8921 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.08% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 9.07% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.08% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 5.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.05% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.24% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-21 1736ET

