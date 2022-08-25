Log in
Euro Gains 0.09% to $0.9976 -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9976 dollars per euro (1.0025 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 16.02% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.33% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 15.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.45% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.28% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1736ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 1.00% 0.6995 Delayed Quote.8.74%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.29% 1.1859 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.38% 1.18333 Delayed Quote.-12.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.26% 0.77544 Delayed Quote.11.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.35% 0.7729 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 0.99751 Delayed Quote.-12.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.15% 0.012551 Delayed Quote.6.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012521 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.72% 0.6224 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.08% 1.002496 Delayed Quote.14.10%
HOT NEWS