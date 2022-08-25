Euro Gains 0.09% to $0.9976 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9976 dollars per euro (1.0025 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 16.02% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.33% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 15.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.45% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.28% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

