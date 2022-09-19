Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.09% to $1.0025 -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0025 dollars per euro (0.9976 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 0.58% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 14.60% from its 52-week high of 1.1739 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Up 1.21% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Down 14.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.30% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.85% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.01% 0.67086 Delayed Quote.5.06%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.08% 1.13996 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.14386 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.752553 Delayed Quote.8.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.75469 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.00305 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.13% 0.012517 Delayed Quote.6.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012549 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.50% 0.5962 Delayed Quote.-12.40%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.10% 0.996929 Delayed Quote.13.53%
HOT NEWS