Euro Gains 0.09% to $1.0025 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0025 dollars per euro (0.9976 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 0.58% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 14.60% from its 52-week high of 1.1739 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Up 1.21% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Down 14.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.30% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.85% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

