Euro Gains 0.09% to $1.0025 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0025 dollars per euro (0.9976 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.09% vs. the dollar
--Up for four straight sessions
--Up 0.58% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions
--Up six of the past seven sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
--Off 14.60% from its 52-week high of 1.1739 hit Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
--Up 1.21% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Down 14.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.30% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.85% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
