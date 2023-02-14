Euro Gains 0.09% to $1.0737 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0737 dollars per euro (0.9314 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.54% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 5.61% from its 52-week high of 1.1375 hit Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up 11.89% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.48% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.32% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1736ET