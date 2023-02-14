Euro Gains 0.09% to $1.0737 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0737 dollars per euro (0.9314 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.09% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.54% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Off 5.61% from its 52-week high of 1.1375 hit Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
--Up 11.89% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 5.48% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.19% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.32% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-14-23 1736ET