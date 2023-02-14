Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.09% to $1.0737 -- Data Talk

02/14/2023 | 05:37pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0737 dollars per euro (0.9314 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.54% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 5.61% from its 52-week high of 1.1375 hit Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up 11.89% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.48% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.32% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.15% 0.64973 Delayed Quote.1.71%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.04% 1.13327 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.21751 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.08% 0.697778 Delayed Quote.1.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.74943 Delayed Quote.1.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.07422 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.02% 0.011232 Delayed Quote.0.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.39% 0.012064 Delayed Quote.0.25%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.03% 0.633 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.07% 0.930891 Delayed Quote.0.24%
