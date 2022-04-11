Euro Gains 0.09% to $1.0886 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0886 dollars per euro (0.9187 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Snaps a seven session losing streak

--Off 11.15% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.28% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 8.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.64% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.28% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1740ET