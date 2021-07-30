Euro Gains 0.09% to $1.1869 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1869 dollars per euro (0.8426 euro per dollar)

--This month the euro gained 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up three of the past four months

--This week the euro gained 0.82% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today the euro lost 0.17% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 3.72% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 2.04% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 0.75% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.84% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1735ET