Euro Gains 0.10% to $1.0520 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0520 dollars per euro (0.9506 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.10% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 14.14% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.19% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 12.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.50% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1737ET