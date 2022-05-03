Euro Gains 0.10% to $1.0520 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0520 dollars per euro (0.9506 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.10% vs. the dollar
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Off 14.14% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.19% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Down 12.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.50% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-03-22 1737ET