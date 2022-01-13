Euro Gains 0.10% to $1.1455 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1455 dollars per euro (0.8730 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.10% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.12% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021
--Off 6.51% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 2.27% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Down 5.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.72% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.72% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
