Euro Gains 0.10% to $1.1816 -- Data Talk

09/15/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1816 dollars per euro (0.8463 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.10% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 4.15% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.58% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.01% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.06% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.27% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1732ET

HOT NEWS