Euro Gains 0.11% to $0.9875 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9875 dollars per euro (1.0127 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.02% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 15.48% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 2.91% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 14.95% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.74% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.17% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1737ET