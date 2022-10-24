Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.11% to $0.9875 -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9875 dollars per euro (1.0127 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.02% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 15.48% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 2.91% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 14.95% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.74% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.17% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.01% 0.63917 Delayed Quote.1.36%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.60% 1.14238 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.47% 1.12827 Delayed Quote.-16.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.59% 0.738771 Delayed Quote.6.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.729 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 0.98753 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.42% 0.012235 Delayed Quote.4.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.012085 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.23% 0.56916 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.13% 1.012627 Delayed Quote.15.30%
