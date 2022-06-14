Euro Gains 0.11% to $1.0418 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0418 dollars per euro (0.9599 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 14.10% from its 52-week high of 1.2128 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 0.34% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 14.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.95% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.40% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1735ET