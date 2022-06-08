Euro Gains 0.11% to $1.0719 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0719 dollars per euro (0.9330 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.24% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Off 12.00% from its 52-week high of 1.218 hit Wednesday, June 9, 2021

--Up 3.24% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.15% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.75% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 1736ET