Euro Gains 0.11% to $1.0719 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0719 dollars per euro (0.9330 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.24% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, June 3, 2022
--Off 12.00% from its 52-week high of 1.218 hit Wednesday, June 9, 2021
--Up 3.24% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 12.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.15% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.75% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
