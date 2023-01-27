Euro Gains 0.11% to $1.0869 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0869 dollars per euro (0.9201 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 2.11% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.42% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Off 5.07% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 13.27% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 2.51% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.55% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.55% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1736ET