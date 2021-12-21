Log in
Euro Gains 0.11% to $1.1288 -- Data Talk

12/21/2021 | 05:43pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1288 dollars per euro (0.8859 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.44% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.78% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.46% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.60% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.53% 0.63351 Delayed Quote.0.47%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.38% 1.17564 Delayed Quote.5.15%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.43% 1.32674 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.15% 0.686281 Delayed Quote.7.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.18% 0.77412 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.04% 1.1283 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.17% 0.011713 Delayed Quote.4.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.013219 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.85% 0.6768 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.04% 0.886289 Delayed Quote.8.64%
