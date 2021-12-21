Euro Gains 0.11% to $1.1288 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1288 dollars per euro (0.8859 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.44% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.78% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.46% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.60% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 1742ET