Euro Gains 0.11% to $1.1759 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1759 dollars per euro (0.8504 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 0.69% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
--Off 4.62% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.09% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Down 0.65% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.93% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.74% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-24-21 1735ET