Euro Gains 0.11% to $1.1759 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1759 dollars per euro (0.8504 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.69% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Off 4.62% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.09% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.65% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.93% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.74% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1735ET