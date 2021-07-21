Euro Gains 0.11% to $1.1796 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1796 dollars per euro (0.8478 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 4.32% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.94% from its 52-week low of 1.1572 hit Wednesday, July 22, 2020

--Rose 1.94% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.52% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.44% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-21 1732ET