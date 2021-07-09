Euro Gains 0.12% to $1.1879 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1879 dollars per euro (0.8419 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.74% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 29, 2021

--Off 3.64% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 5.11% from its 52-week low of 1.1301 hit Friday, July 10, 2020

--Rose 5.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.18% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.76% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-21 1747ET