Euro Gains 0.13% to $0.9788 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9788 dollars per euro (1.0217 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.13% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 16.23% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 2.00% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 15.82% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.14% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.94% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

10-20-22 1738ET