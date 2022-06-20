Euro Gains 0.13% to $1.0511 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0511 dollars per euro (0.9514 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.13% vs. the dollar

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 12.00% from its 52-week high of 1.1944 hit Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Up 1.23% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.82% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.09% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.58% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-22 1736ET