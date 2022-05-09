Euro Gains 0.13% to $1.0562 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0562 dollars per euro (0.9468 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.13% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.19% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 13.79% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.59% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 12.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.11% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.13% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1739ET