Euro Gains 0.13% to $1.0707 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0707 dollars per euro (0.9340 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.13% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 12.09% from its 52-week high of 1.218 hit Wednesday, June 9, 2021
--Up 3.12% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 12.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.86% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
