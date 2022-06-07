Euro Gains 0.13% to $1.0707 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0707 dollars per euro (0.9340 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.13% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 12.09% from its 52-week high of 1.218 hit Wednesday, June 9, 2021

--Up 3.12% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.86% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1745ET