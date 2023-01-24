Euro Gains 0.13% to $1.0888 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0888 dollars per euro (0.9185 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.13% vs. the dollar

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 0.92% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Off 4.90% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 13.46% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 3.66% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.73% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.73% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1742ET