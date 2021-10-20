Euro Gains 0.13% to $1.1651 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1651 dollars per euro (0.8583 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.13% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.45% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Off 5.49% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.03% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 1.78% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.64% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.63% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-21 1738ET