Euro Gains 0.13% to $1.1651 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1651 dollars per euro (0.8583 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.13% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 0.45% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
--Up five of the past six sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
--Off 5.49% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.03% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
--Down 1.78% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.64% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.63% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-20-21 1738ET