Euro Gains 0.14% to $0.9981 -- Data Talk

09/14/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9981 dollars per euro (1.0020 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 15.53% from its 52-week high of 1.1816 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 0.77% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Down 15.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.74% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.24% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.13% 0.67631 Delayed Quote.6.59%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.28% 1.1559 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.35% 1.15412 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.02% 0.761023 Delayed Quote.9.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.7592 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 0.9981 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.10% 0.012612 Delayed Quote.5.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.17% 0.012587 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.60092 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.04% 1.001904 Delayed Quote.12.26%
HOT NEWS