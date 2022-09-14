Euro Gains 0.14% to $0.9981 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9981 dollars per euro (1.0020 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 15.53% from its 52-week high of 1.1816 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 0.77% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Down 15.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.74% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.24% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1736ET