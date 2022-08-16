Euro Gains 0.14% to $1.0174 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0174 dollars per euro (0.9829 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.14% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up five of the past seven sessions
--Off 14.35% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 1.54% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 13.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.52% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.54% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-16-22 1737ET