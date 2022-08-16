Log in
Euro Gains 0.14% to $1.0174 -- Data Talk

08/16/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0174 dollars per euro (0.9829 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 14.35% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 1.54% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.52% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.54% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.07% 0.69017 Delayed Quote.8.65%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.24% 1.1892 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.34% 1.20963 Delayed Quote.-10.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.34% 0.765281 Delayed Quote.9.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.43% 0.77818 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.01709 Delayed Quote.-10.63%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.31% 0.012405 Delayed Quote.3.78%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.39% 0.01262 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.30% 0.63441 Delayed Quote.-5.68%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.09% 0.983197 Delayed Quote.10.89%
