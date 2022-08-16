Euro Gains 0.14% to $1.0174 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0174 dollars per euro (0.9829 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 14.35% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 1.54% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.52% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.54% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1737ET