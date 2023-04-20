Euro/dollar: 1.0971 dollars per euro (0.9115 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 0.69% from its 52-week high of 1.1047 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 14.33% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 1.26% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.18% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.50% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

