  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Gains 0.15% to $1.0625 -- Data Talk

12/20/2022 | 05:50pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0625 dollars per euro (0.9412 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.36% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 7.25% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022

--Up 10.72% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.07% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.58% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1749ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.47% 0.6287 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.14% 1.14639 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.21855 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.15% 0.691726 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.29% 0.7343 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.06259 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.16% 0.011395 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012109 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.63435 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.11% 0.941212 Delayed Quote.7.43%
