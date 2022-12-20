Euro Gains 0.15% to $1.0625 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0625 dollars per euro (0.9412 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.36% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 7.25% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022

--Up 10.72% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.07% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.58% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1749ET