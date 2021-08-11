Euro Gains 0.15% to $1.1740 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1740 dollars per euro (0.8518 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 4.77% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.93% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.39% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.09% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.90% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

08-11-21 1732ET