Euro Gains 0.15% to $1.1740 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1740 dollars per euro (0.8518 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.15% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Snaps a six session losing streak
--Off 4.77% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 0.93% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Down 0.39% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.09% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.90% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-11-21 1732ET