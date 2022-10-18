Euro Gains 0.16% to $0.9860 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9860 dollars per euro (1.0143 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.42% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 15.61% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 2.75% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 15.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.59% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.30% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

